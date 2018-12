Workers refuel an aircraft at an airport in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province on Tuesday. Effective from Wednesday, a number of domestic air carriers, including Hainan Airlines and Capital Airlines, will reduce the passenger fuel surcharge for flights less than 800 kilometers from 50 yuan ($7.31) to 30 yuan. The reduction, coming after a decline in global oil prices, is the first since June. Photo: VCG