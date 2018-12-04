High hopes for China's private sector in face of record number of graduates

Multiple ministries are mulling measures to guarantee employment as China's winter job market kicks off at the end of the year and college students seek work ahead of graduation.A total of 8.34 million college students are expected to graduate from college in 2019 in China, an increase of 140,000 from the previous year, hitting a record high, accordi232ng to the Chinese Ministry of Education "A complicated and severe situation is facing graduates looking for work or seeking to start businesses," said Lin Huijing, vice education minister.Lu Aihong, spokesman for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security , agrees with Lin, saying that employment is still under great pressure, impacted by multiple factors such as problems in the occupational structure.Uncertain factors both at home and abroad facing some industries are also sharpening the problem.The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security will endeavor to develop new employment channels for graduates, and attain full employment, said Lu.The Ministry of Finance , the State Administration of Taxation and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security jointly issued a notice on Monday about tax policies to continuously support employment and entrepreneurship of targeted groups.An executive meeting of the State Council recently also confirmed specific measures to promote employment.Local authorities of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province will establish a support system for private enterprises, to attract more workers.The local government emphasizes bringing preferential policies on employment and re-employment into practice.