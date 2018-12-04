Dollar weakens in Asia as US bond yields fall

Investors spooked over recession prospect as 3-5 year curve inverts

The dollar weakened in Asia on Tuesday as US Treasury yields fell to three-month lows, with investors fretting over a possible pause in the Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle and portents of recession seen in a yield curve inversion.



The US 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.94 percent on Tuesday, its lowest level since mid-September. The difference in yield between the US 2-year and 10-year tightened to its smallest since July 2007.



"Falling US yields are a negative for the dollar, especially versus the major currencies," said Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.



The curve between three-year and five-year notes inverted for the first time since 2007 on Monday and was last at minus 1.2 basis points.



The two-year and 10-year yield curve is a key focus for investors as an inversion is seen as a predictor of possible recession. A yield curve is said to be inverted when yields on longer-dated maturity bonds are lower than shorter-dated bonds.



The yield curve has flattened as continuing interest rate hikes send short-dated yields higher, while longer-dated Treasury yields are kept down by tepid inflation and slowing global growth.



Catril added that US Treasury yields are near crucial technical support levels, a break of which could add further pressure on US treasury yields and the dollar.



The dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, was off 0.23 percent at 96.8.



The weakness in the dollar comes against the backdrop of a temporary truce in the China-US trade conflict, which has bolstered investor confidence in riskier currencies.



The dollar had been supported for most of 2018 by a robust US economy and a relatively hawkish Fed.



Markets have priced in an 87 percent probability of a rate hike after the Fed's December 18-19 meeting.



The dollar came under pressure last week when the market took comments from the Fed as signaling a slower pace of rate hikes.



A more dovish tone from the Fed last week has led markets to question how many times the Fed will hike rates in 2019.





