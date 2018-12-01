Chinese shares edge up; global equity markets rally

Chinese shares edged up on Tuesday after losing steam during morning trading, as a relief rally petered out amid rising doubts over whether China and the US will be able to resolve trade differences.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index went up 0.42 percent to close at 2,665.96 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.19 percent higher at 7,953.72 points.



The Shanghai Composite Index, which jumped almost 3 percent on Monday, opened lower on Tuesday morning, at 2,651.56 points.



The temporary freeze on further hostilities in the trade war between China and the US had sparked a global rally in equity markets on Monday, pushing the MSCI all-country world index up 1.3 percent.



But even before the trading day ended, major US indexes pulled back from intraday highs as investors pondered unresolved issues.



There was confusion over when the 90-day period would start.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.13 percent higher, the S&P 500 gained 1.09 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.51 percent.



"Overall trade news overnight [has] probably left the market with more questions than answers, can the US and China really resolve their differences in 90 days?" National Australia Bank analysts said in a note to clients.



"It seems that more details and signs of progress will be needed if the initial trade truce warm fuzzy feeling is to be sustained."





