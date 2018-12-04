Oil prices climb on anticipated OPEC-led reductions

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending bigger gains from the previous day amid expected OPEC-led supply cuts and a mandated reduction in Canadian output.



US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $53.33 per barrel at 0604 GMT, up 48 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close.



International Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 were up 51 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $62.20 per barrel.



Both crude benchmarks had climbed by around 4 percent the previous session after Washington and Beijing agreed a truce in their trade disputes and said they would negotiate for 90 days before taking any further action.



"Oil prices look likely to move up gradually... this week as investors anticipate supply cuts by OPEC+," said Benjamin Lu of Singapore-based brokerage Phillip Futures, referring to the producer group and Russia.



The Mideast-led OPEC will meet on Thursday at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, to agree a joint output policy. OPEC will also discuss policy with non-OPEC production giant Russia.



"We expect OPEC to follow suit and agree to a production cut in Vienna this coming Thursday," US bank Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.



"A cut in OPEC and Russian production of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) will be required to reverse the ongoing counter-seasonally large increase in inventories," the bank said.



It added that it expected a joint effort by OPEC and Russia to withhold supply to push Brent oil prices "above the mid-$60 per barrel level."





