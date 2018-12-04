Sino-Russian joint venture to challenge duopoly of Boeing and Airbus







A life-size model of CR929 is exhibited at the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province, on November 6. Photo: VCG





China and Russia are working together to grab at least 10 per cent share of the wide-body aircraft market with their newly-developed CR929 airplane family.



"The Sino-Russian aircraft manufacturer will provide a third choice for international customers other than Boeing and Airbus," said Alexander Kozlov, Consul General of Russia in Hong Kong.



The wide-body CR929 is a long-range, 250- to 320-seat, twin engine aircraft developed by the China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Corporation Co. (CRAIC), a joint venture between the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).



The cost of the program is estimated to be $13-$20 billion and is expected to challenge the duopoly of Airbus and Boeing, with market shares of 41.3 percent and 43 percent respectively.



In China, the two are neck and neck in terms of the number of active aircraft. However, they will have competition from the CR919 family for narrow-body aircraft and CR929 for wide-body planes.



The aircraft, designed to have a range of 12,000 kilometers, will be assembled in Shanghai with the maiden flight scheduled for 2023. With a plan to go commercial in 2025, the plane maker aims to become the third largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft.



CRAIC is an equal partnership joint venture established in 2017 in Shanghai. Kozlov said that Sino-Russian partnership for manufacturing commercial airliners actually began seven years ago. At that time, the international financial crisis pushed the two economies to work closely to help balance global trade and economy.



The first five years of the technology partnership proved to be a success. "JET-team," the Sino-Russian engineering group, is co-headed by Russian chief designer Maxim Litvinov and Chinese chief designer Chen Yingchun.



The two parties have agreed on the aircraft's principal architecture - its wingspan, shape, etc. The next step is the development of a uniform technical concept for the family of CR929 aircraft, including a stretched CR929-700 variant with a seating capacity similar to the Airbus 320.



The team is now involved in experimental aerodynamics research, selection of structural materials and analysis of technical-commercial proposals submitted by potential suppliers for key systems and equipment. PD-35, heavy-duty engine developed by Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC) as part of Sino-Russian venture, will likely be chosen as the engine for CR929 aircraft family. Like the "JET-team" of CR929, the research and development group for PD-35 engine also combines expertise of both countries.



The partnership, especially in technology exchange for research on commercial aircraft, has proven that joint efforts between countries in plane making are beneficial for all rather than "potential threat to national security." Consul General Kozlov said such efforts are "complementary and mutually beneficial."



The 2008 financial crisis obliged China and Russia to become strategic partners. Ten years later, protectionism policies advocated by the US, prompted technology transfer and co-research by the two neighbors.



Making a difference



"While the world continues to engage in confrontation and competition, Russia and China have chosen to trust each other and fully cooperate with each other! This is the difference and we will make a difference," Kozlov commented with a smile of confidence.



The debut of a full-scale prototype of the CR929 early this month, as well as the initial success of the CR919 in terms of a large number of pre-orders before being fully introduced into the market, highlights the impact these two economies will have on the world.



According to media reports, CRAIC expects to sell 800 to 1,000 CR929 by 2045.



The market share is just one metric that validates Kozlov's positive expectations on the Sino-Russian partnership.



Heavy-duty helicopter transactions between the two countries highlight another type of "complementary partnership" between the two economies.



Russia is a strong player in the manufacturing of helicopters while China is the biggest buyer.



Marie-Agnes Veve, general manager of Airbus Helicopters China, told the Xinhua News Agency in an interview in 2017 that "China is quite a dynamic market with around 20-percent annual growth."



Russian Helicopters revealed that the company will work jointly on "extensive cooperation" with China both on using Chinese-made components in Russian helicopters and on the marketing and distribution of products in China, according to Andrey Boginsky, director general of Russian Helicopters.



Chinese appetite for Russian-made helicopters is estimated to continue rising, according to experts.



From the supply chain to joint research, from aerospace technology to agriculture, China and Russia are strengthening their partnership to shape an integrated regional economy in Eurasia.



"Sino-Russian cooperation has potential and has been extensively evolving, but the public continues to be poorly informed because of inadequate reports," Kozlov added.