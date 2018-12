Readers browse books at a "flash" bookstore on Nanjing Road East on Tuesday. The 30-square-meter event is hosted by local bookstore Sinan Books. It will run for the next 16 days, focusing on books themed around China's reform and opening-up, economic and social development and Shanghai culture. It is open to the public from 10 am to 7 pm. Renowned people from different fields will also be invited to the event to meet with readers. Photo: VCG