Shanghai to enter winter overnight with cold front

Another round of even colder weather will hit Shanghai on Thursday and Friday, Shanghai Morning Post reported Tuesday. According to meteorological forecasts, Friday (which happens to be "Daxue", the 21th Chinese solar term when temperatures drop dramatically), will possible be the first official day of winter.



Temperatures downtown are expected to drop below 10 C, while the suburbs will probably hit 0 C. Experts predict that Shanghai may even see a sprinkling of snow driven in by northwest winds.



However, it is still uncertain whether the upcoming cold front will bring actual snowflakes. Statistics show that the average snowy day in Shanghai between November 21 and December 22 in the years between 1981 to 2010 was less than 0.5. The first formal snows of Shanghai usually arrive in early January. After the 19th traditional solar term of "Lidong," the beginning of winter, if the average temperature for five consecutive days is less than 10 C, the first day is considered the first official day of winter.





