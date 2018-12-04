Roadshow for second CIIE kicks off overseas

A roadshow for the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) started in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday, attracting a large number of businesses, according to CIIE Bureau.



Forty-five firms from New Zealand reached deals or intentions with 114 Chinese firms, valuing at $590 million in total.



Over the past decade, bilateral trade has increased from 6.8 billion New Zealand dollars ($4.73 billion) to 26.1 billion New Zealand dollars. CIIE provided a new platform for future communication and cooperation between firms from the two nations.



According to Liu Fuxue, deputy director of CIIE, a large number of foreign enterprises have signed up to attend the 2019 CIIE, with more than 30,000 square meters of exhibition area being taken up.

