Prohibiting university students from drinking alcohol is smart

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

A video about the prohibition of alcoholic drinks at a Chinese university went viral online recently, which caused a heated debate whether students over 18 should be allowed to drink beer and liquor.According to the clip, posted by Pear Video on November 30, Xi'an Fanyi University students are now prohibited from drinking alcohol on campus. Nor are they allowed to drink alcohol during off-campus parties, according to regulations released by the university.Some netizens said the regulations are understandable, because it's for the students' own good. But others said the school should let the students themselves make the decision because they are legal adults.Xi'an Fanyi University said that, in order to create a better campus environment, it recently released a written proposal to merchants working around the property calling on them not to sell alcoholic drinks or even cigarettes to students, according to media reports. The regulations were released in 2016.The reason was that some students were getting drunk quite often, picking quarrels, causing trouble and acting irresponsible, especially during the graduation season when they are celebrating.In June of 2017, a 19-year-old student from a Guangdong university passed away due of "acute alcoholism." He and his college friends went to a bar which had a "Six Cups Cocktail" (a total of 1,800 milliliters) promotion which one person had to drink within three minutes for it to be free, or else they had to pay 168 yuan ($24.48), according to a report by China Youth Daily.I believe there are many other better and more productive ways to hang out with your friends, such as playing board games or going out to the movies or walks in the park. There are also many student organizations in the fields of photography, sports, journalism and writing to bring students with similar interests together. Cherish your campus life, take advantage of the resources they offer and develop a hobby you really like. Or else some day you will regret that the only memories in your mind are getting drunk and vomiting.I understand that sometimes it's not easy to refuse your friends' invitation to go out drinking, because you are afraid of losing face. That is why the regulations are a good thing, as they help students avoid that sort of moral dilemma.In March of this year, a college in Yunnan issued a new rule that the school will send photos of drunk students to their parents, according to media reports. Such rules, along with the support of schools, parents, local merchants and the students themselves, can prevent young adults from making bad decisions that could possibly ruin their lives in addition to their academic and professional careers.In fact, most white-collar employees in Chinese metropolitan cities have experienced campus life. But compared with their current stressful daily work, most long for the simple and innocent times they had in school. Students should cherish their time on campus by being productive and intelligent and creative, not lazy and irresponsible and drunk.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.