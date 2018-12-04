Veterans Affairs Ministry denies poor performance, accepts 55,000 petitioners in 7 months

Veterans attend a special recruitment fair on October 25 in Taizhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: VCG









The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has accepted 55,000 petitioners and 25,000 requests in 7 months, or more than 300 people a day, which contradicts claims that the ministry is not performing its duty.

Aside from offline services, the ministry has also received more than 30,000 petitions on its website since its online petition system was launched on September 1.

Some petitioners complained that the ministry did not resolve their concerns and meet their demands, leading to a denunciation of the ministry's ability to perform its duties and serve veterans.

The ministry allocates eight different reception windows to accommodate diverse provinces and six rooms for "one-on-one" conversations to make petitioners feel more comfortable.

To complete the tasks on time, civil servants at the ministry's petition office need to go to work at 7am and sacrifice their leisure time as every member of the office deals with about 40 petitions a day.

Ministry staff expressed the difficulties of dealing with petitions, especially those related to changes in national policies.

For example, veterans who were assigned to state-owned factories before the restructuring of state-owned enterprises sought a reassignment as the policy change led to their unemployment.

And some veterans decided to find their own jobs over 10 years ago, but unsatisfactory circumstances led them to ask the ministry for help.

Ministry officials said that the ministry is set to develop policies on benefits and settlements and needs more time to better investigate and establish a more open platform for public opinions.

The ministry formally began operations on April 16 to provide a centralized and unified management and support system for veterans, the Xinhua News Agency reported in April.





Global Times