Race staff slammed for ‘threatening’ runner’s life at Nanning marathon

Close to 26,000 racers from China and abroad participate in the Nanning International Marathon on Sunday. Photo: VCG

Marathon organizers once again sparked criticism after a staff member allegedly threatened an Ethiopian athlete's safety after stopping him at the finish line to take a photo with a Run China banner at the Nanning International Marathon on Sunday.A video clip that went viral showed a staff member suddenly stopping and grabbing Ethiopia's Outoya Gelgelo Tona after him crossing the finish line first on Sunday.Another two carried a banner which read, Run China, the name of marathons organized by the Chinese Athletic Association (CAA), and approached Tona, who looked faint and sat on the ground.The marathon organizer claimed that the staff member stopped Tona to protect him from injury, China Youth Daily reported.The staff member was later identified by net users to be Song Hongfei, who is vice-president of the Wisdom Sports Group, organizer and promoter of Sunday marathon and previous Suzhou marathon."The athlete just finished the race. He was about to collapse due to inertia. The staff just wanted to help him," an anonymous employee of the sports bureau of Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, was quoted as saying by The Beijing News."The staff's act was very dangerous to the athlete. It could have caused shock because the blood circulation of the runner's body was blocked by a sudden stop after a strenuous run," Wang Renwei, an athletic health professor at the Shanghai University of Sports, told the Global Times on Tuesday.The athlete was probably sitting down because he was disturbed, Wang said.It was not the first time that a runner was disturbed at a marathon race.A Chinese runner was forced to take the Chinese national flag in the closing sprint of the Suzhou Taihu Marathon on November 18.He Yinli was distracted and lost out on the gold medal.A regulation for marathons issued on November 22 by the CAA, the country's top athletics authority, prohibits any type of ceremony that may affect the race.It requires all marathon organizers to abide by relevant principles and guarantee that the race is not interrupted."Marathon organizers should perfect the training and selection of staff for marathons to avoid similar cases from happening," Tian Xiangning from Beijing, an amateur runner who has been competing for five years, told the Global Times.