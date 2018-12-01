Experts to return to Moscow

A team of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) experts will return to Moscow next week to conduct an audit of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (­RUSADA), Russian sports officials said Tuesday.



WADA has made access to the agency's lab a condition of the continued reinstatement of RUSADA following major doping scandals.



The visit was to prepare access to data and control samples from 2011 to 2015, the period when investigations found institutional doping.



WADA suspended RUSADA in November 2015 after investigations found Russia organized massive doping fraud centered on the Moscow testing laboratory.





