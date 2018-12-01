Changxing hosts half-marathon

Changxing, a county in Huzhou of East China's Zhejiang Province, hosted a half-marathon race on Sunday, and its picturesque course won praise from participants. Nearly 4,500 runners took part in the race.



The course featured a run along the southwest shore of Taihu Lake - China's third-largest freshwater lake, and the higher humidity helped runners overcome dehydration during the race.



The half-marathon is expected to be upgraded to a full marathon next year.





