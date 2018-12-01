Japan arrests 11 Chinese over visa violations

Japanese police confirmed with the Global Times on Tuesday that 11 Chinese nationals were arrested in Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefecture for violating a local immigration control law.



The Hakodate city police in Hokkaido, citing an investigation memo on the case, said that these people were arrested near a train station in Kikonai town. Police said two men were not carrying their passports while the other nine, including one woman, had overstayed their visas.



They are part of a group of construction workers dispatched by a Japanese company near Tokyo to build a mega solar power plant. The other 47, allegedly the coworkers of the arrested 11, went missing immediately after the arrest, Japan Today reported on Monday.



Police declined to provide more information on the investigation.



Police began to investigate the case after a Chinese man died who was taken to a local hospital by four other men, also identified as Chinese, said China's Consulate-General in Sapporo on its website on Monday.



The four men have since gone missing and the police arrested the 11 Chinese nationals the next day after inspecting their documents, the consulate-general said.



A National Health Insurance Kikonai Hospital employee confirmed the death of a Chinese citizen in her hospital, but declined to provide further details about his identity or cause of his death.



Consulate staff went to the Kikonai police station to ask about the situation on November 26 and met four detained Chinese citizens at the Hakodate police station. Some of the detained Chinese citizens said they were deceived by an intermediary.



Japanese media reported that the 11 people, including 62-year-old Wang Chunyue and 47-year-old Gao Haibin, entered Japan with temporary visitor visas for tourists that prohibit employment. But the construction contractor said copies of the arrested people's residence cards were marked as "permanent resident."



A residence card is only issued to a foreign national who stays in Japan longer than three months and does not apply to temporary visa holders, Japan's Immigration Bureau said.



In 2013, three Chinese were arrested in Japan for fabricating residence cards.





