Digital transformation tops Steinmeier’s first state trip

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to begin his first state visit to China on Wednesday, tackling societal and social challenges of digital transformation posed by artificial intelligence and big data.



After arriving in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province Wednesday morning, Steinmeier is scheduled to meet with entrepreneurs about the developments in digital technology and visit a German-Chinese mechatronics vocational training center, according to the website of the German federal president's office.



The German president will visit the Giant Panda Research Base in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday.



In Beijing, he will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on Monday.



During his six-day stay in China, Steinmeier will also hold talks in Beijing on the societal and social challenges of digital transformation posed by artificial intelligence and big data, and on e-governance, his office said.



"Germany has been intensifying digital transformation in recent years. The German president very likely wants to seek greater cooperation with China in the digital area due to the latter's improvements in fields like big data and cloud computing," Liu Bin, director of the Institute of World Economy of the Dalian Maritime University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



Liu continued to stress that because the US has hiked tariffs on imported passenger cars from the European Union, Germany is also possible to increase investments in the automobile manufacturing China.



"The two sides may also seek cooperation in 5G technology," Liu said.



