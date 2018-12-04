France halts fuel tax hikes to calm turmoil

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Tuesday new concessions to "yellow vest" protesters, including the suspension for six months of planned tax increases raising the price of fuel.
"No tax merits putting the unity of the nation in danger," Philippe said in a televised address, adding that the anger on the streets "originates from a profound injustice: of not being able to live with dignity from one's work."
He also announced that increases in the cost of gas and electricity, also set to take effect from January 1, would be suspended for three months during the winter months.
Philippe added that a tightening of the technical assessment for cars, which was set to penalize heavily polluting older vehicles, would also be suspended for six months.
The measures are an attempt to take the heat out of anti-government protests by low-income people in small-town and rural France who have blocked roads and demonstrated for more than a fortnight.
Protests in Paris on Saturday degenerated into some of the worst violence in years in the capital, which saw more than 200 vehicles torched and the Arc de Triomphe vandalized.
Philippe said the protesters and the government shared the same objective - "that work pays" - and acknowledged that France had some of the highest taxes in Europe.
"If taxes fall, public spending must fall," he said.
He repeated his earlier condemnation of the violence in Paris at the weekend and thanked France's stretched security forces.
"If there is another day of protests, it must be declared in advance and must take place calmly," he said.
Pressure has been mounting after protests by the grassroots "yellow vest" movement degenerated into the worst street clashes in central Paris in decades at the weekend, leading to scores of injuries and arrests.
The concession on fuels taxes slated for January is the first time that Macron has had to give ground in the face of public opposition, a blow for a leader who has styled himself as an inflexible and determined economic reformer.
But it was unclear if the measures would assuage the anger on French streets, with both "yellow vest" leaders and opposition parties saying they were not enough.
"The French don't want crumbs, they want the whole baguette," Benjamin Cauchy, one of the movement's organizers, told AFP, though he welcomed what he called "a first step" towards a "redistribution of wealth in France."
Far-right leader Marine le Pen, a vocal supporter of the movement, said on Twitter that protesters wanted the fuel tax hike cancelled, not just suspended.
Rescinding the increase was the main demand of the demonstrators, alongside a higher minimum wage and the return of a wealth tax on high-earners which was abolished last year.
Macron has not spoken publicly about Saturday's destruction in Paris since his return from a G20
summit in Argentina on Sunday.
His only message, published on his official Twitter account on Monday, has been about the need to help handicapped people and their carers, leading to more criticism that he is too aloof.