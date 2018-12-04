China welcomes fair media judgment: FM

China welcomes fair media judgment over Sino-African cooperation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Tuesday, following a US media report on China's activities in Africa.
"We certainly welcome and support the media and research institutions to provide objective and fair reports and evaluations on Sino-African cooperation and cooperation between China and the developing countries," Geng said.
Geng's comments came after a report by National Public Radio (NPR) in the US saying that Chinese-financed connective infrastructures are distributing economic growth into rural areas more evenly than traditional Western-financed development programs have.
"China favors projects that connect people and businesses from rural, remote interior areas over bigger coastal cities [in Africa], where there are more economic opportunities," the report quoted Bradley Parks, executive director of the development finance research lab AidData based at the College of William & Mary, a public research university in Virginia that was founded in 1693.
The AidData team made its conclusion after identifying and locating more than 4,400 Chinese development projects implemented in 138 countries between 2000 and 2014, the NPR report said.
Western media often refers to China's cooperation with Africa, under the Belt and Road
initiative, as a "debt trap," which has been dismissed by numerous government officials from African countries.
"More and more facts show that China's mutually beneficial cooperation with developing countries, including those in Africa, has provided tremendous assistance to local economic and social development and made important contributions," Geng said.
China is also willing to work with other international partners to make new efforts to promote the cause of peace and development in Africa, Geng noted.