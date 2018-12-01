Moon says visit from North Korea’s Kim ‘a possibility’

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
said on Tuesday a visit to Seoul by North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
was "a possibility" and that such a trip would help to improve Pyongyang's relationship with the US.
Moon made the comment when asked by reporters during a state visit to New Zealand about the likely timing of a possible trip to Seoul by Kim, who held summits with Moon and US President Donald Trump this year.
"This will be the first time that a North Korean leader will visit South Korea, so, although there is no time frame set for that, still that's very meaningful," Moon said.
He said such a visit would "accelerate the denuclearization in the Korean Peninsula
" and result in a "greater stride in relations improvement" between North Korea and the US.
South Korea has been seeking to balance progressing its relationship with the North while also keeping Washington onside.
Trump and Kim announced after their landmark summit in Singapore in June that they had agreed to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, although the two sides have since made little progress agreeing on a timeline or other concrete steps.
US Vice President Mike Pence said last month Trump would push for a concrete plan outlining Pyongyang's moves to end its nuclear and missile programs.
Trump signalled on Saturday that he was likely to meet Kim again in January or February.