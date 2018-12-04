CDB to finance HNA’s Airbus purchases

The aviation leasing arm of China Development Bank said it will finance the purchase of eight Airbus A330-300 aircraft for airlines affiliated with debt-laden HNA Group. The jets are due for delivery by the end of 2018.



Hainan Airlines and Lucky Air Co agreed to assign the rights to purchase and take delivery of the planes to China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co, the lender said in a corporate filing.



It added that this was in accordance with the original purchase contract between the airlines and Airbus.



The European plane company suspended deliveries to HNA-affiliated companies after they delayed payments earlier this year. According to sources, deliveries of more than one dozen planes have been affected by HNA-related funding shortages.



Reuters reported last week that China Development Bank (CDB), HNA's biggest creditor, was expected to be involved in financing deliveries of up to eight of the planes.



Airbus declined to comment on Tuesday whether these were the same eight planes involved in the deal, saying that talks and contractual terms with customers are confidential. It added that deliveries are ongoing.



HNA did not immediately respond to Reuters questions.



The Chinese aviation-to-finance conglomerate has attracted much scrutiny for its $50 billion worth of deals in recent years that included hotels in the US and left it the largest shareholder in Deutsche Bank.



Faced with soaring debs and China's crackdown on aggressive dealmakers, HNA has been pursuing asset sales.





