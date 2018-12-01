Jail terms for telecom fraud

Courts in northeast China have jailed 282 members of a massive telecom fraud network that swindled 153 million yuan ($22 million) out of its victims.



The Intermediate People's Court in Baishan, Jilin Province, said Tuesday the gang operated in South China's Guangdong Province as well as in Indonesia and Fiji.



Between March 2016 and July 2017, the gang sent out online messages luring victims to a fake platform for purchasing lottery tickets. The victims' accounts were later seized by the gang.

