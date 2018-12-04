Beijing courts to fight dishonesty in workplace

With a rise in labor cases in recent years, Beijing courts said Monday that they will check dishonest behavior in employment disputes.



At Monday's press conference, Shan Guojun, chief judge of the No.1 Civil Division of the Beijing High People's Court, showcased details of 10 disputes caused by dishonesty on the part of employers or employees and called on the city's courts to increase punishments, such as fines or detention.



"We've found more disputes caused by dishonest conduct in job seeking or employment, which should be prevented by the rule of law," Shan said.



For example, some employees were taken to court after using falsified resumes to obtain jobs or leaking employers' business secrets. Some employers were accused of not paying employees overtime or lowering their social insurance payments.



"Courts across the city can set up an information-sharing platform with other labor-related departments," said Jiang Junlu, an official at the Beijing Labor Law and Social Security Law Society.



From January to October, courts in Beijing filed more than 28,000 employment-related cases, up 8.2 percent year-on-year.





