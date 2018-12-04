China's Zhejiang Province to include private entrepreneurs in key Party, govt meetings

Zhejiang to include private entrepreneurs in key Party, govt meetings

Authorities in East China's Zhejiang Province unveiled a list of 31 measures in support of private enterprises, including involving private entrepreneurs participating in the important meetings of Party committees and governments at different levels, domestic news site thepaper.com reported on Monday.



The report said that Zhejiang will establish a regular mechanism to involve private companies into the important meetings of Party committees and governments at different levels. And during the process of policy formulation related to private enterprises, governments at all levels must fully seek their opinions.



An appeal platform specifically for private enterprises would also be built, the report said.



"The move is in line with the central government's efforts of supporting private enterprises, which will increase private entrepreneurs' political status in the country and will bring real benefits to the development of domestic private enterprises in the future," Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



Feng Liguo, a research fellow at China Minsheng Bank's research center, also noted that previously, there were practices involving representatives in the private sector and participation in the policy formulation period, while Zhejiang, known for its booming private economy, is the first to turn the practice into a regular mechanism.



Private enterprises created more than 60 percent of GDP, more than 70 percent of exports and tax revenue and more than 80 percent of jobs in the province last year, the report said.



Feng noted that the mechanism will also prevent the situation that some economic policies might be drafted before doing a thorough investigation involving private enterprises.



However, Mei Xinyun, an expert at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, urged caution, saying that involving private entrepreneurs in the policy formulation meeting might mix the functions of the government and private enterprises and will "pose potential risks to domestic society."



"Treatment for private enterprises that contributed a lot to the domestic economy should be increased, but the preferential policy should be maintained in a proper manner," Mei said, adding that a mechanism like this has apparently "crossed the border."



"To lift up the confidence of private enterprises and ensure the stable growth of the domestic economy are exactly what we should do currently," Cong noted.



Other measures in the areas of innovation, financing, employment, land use and cost reduction were also introduced by Zhejiang government, in a bid to support the high-quality development of the private economy, the report said.





Newspaper headline: Zhejiang to include private entrepreneurs in key Party, govt meetings



