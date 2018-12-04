Sharp's production shift proves China's mature supply chain: analysts

A Sharp store in Xiangyang, Central China's Hubei Province on Sunday Photo: VCG

Sharp's production shift to China shows that the country has an irreplaceable position in terms of cost and efficiency in the electronics supply chain, despite the unstable outlook for China-US trade relations, experts said on Tuesday.



More foreign manufacturers might expand production in China, betting on the vast domestic market, experts noted.



According to a report in the Nikkei Asian Review on Monday, Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp Corp is relocating its production of iPhone sensors to a plant owned by parent Foxconn in China, after laying off more than 3,000 foreign temporary workers in Japan.



Foxconn is known as the main assembler of Apple's iPhones, and it is also the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer.



Sharp did not respond to an interview request from the Global Times on Tuesday.



Wang Yanhui, head of the Shanghai-based Mobile China Alliance, told the Global Times on Tuesday that the company's move is mainly intended to cut costs.



"Since being bought by Foxconn in 2016, Sharp has been trying hard to turn its businesses around, and cutting the labor force is one of the most effective ways to slash cost for this labor-intensive company," Wang said.



The Osaka-based electronics maker has made other cuts to domestic operations to lower costs, including a decision this year to end refrigerator production near Osaka, the Nikkei report said.



In light of Foxconn's mature local experience, as well as Chinese labor costs that are lower than those in Japan, the move is not that surprising, Wang added.



Sharp also announced plans to set up a manufacturing base for personal computers as early as next year in Yantai, East China's Shandong Province, also near a production hub run by Foxconn, according to a separate report by the Nikkei Asian Review on Friday.



The Japanese electronic maker's moves came as some media reports said that many manufacturers are moving their factories to Southeast Asia to shake off potential tariff concerns arising from instability in China-US trade relations.



Wang Jun, deputy director of the Department of Information at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, told the Global Times on Tuesday that Sharp's move shows that "although the unstable US-China trade relationship might lead to narrowing margins for producing electronic products in China, the country's supply chains, especially for electronic products, are hard to replace even amid concerns over higher costs.



"The trade dispute made it clearer that China's advantage in the sector is not a just matter of low costs, but a whole efficient system that needs years to build," he noted.



"Highly efficient mass production technology, skilled workers and a tacit system of cooperation between upstream and downstream enterprises, can't easily be copied and surpassed by countries like Vietnam in a short time."



Wang Jun said that companies eyeing the vast Chinese market will also set up factories close to domestic customers. With the growing trade ties between China and Japan, companies in the two countries will have more cooperation.



Previously, Japan's Nissan Motor Co announced to spend about $900 million to build a new auto assembly plant in China, and Japan's Honda Motor also said it had plans to invest about 3.3 billion yuan ($480 million) to bolster production capacity for electric and other new-energy vehicles in China, according to media reports.



