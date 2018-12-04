Chinese premier meets Turkey's parliament speaker

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Binali Yildirim in Beijing on Tuesday, vowing to push forward bilateral ties and deepen cooperation.



Hailing China and Turkey as emerging market economies and crucial partners, Li said China would continue working with Turkey to respect each other's core interests and major concerns, enhance exchanges and cooperation in all fields and at all levels, including parliamentary exchanges, reinforce the public-opinion foundation of ties, to push forward China-Turkey relations.



There is great potential for pragmatic cooperation and China hopes to synergize the development strategies of the two countries, Li said, proposing that they should make use of their respective advantages, work for balanced trade development, make progress in key cooperation areas, and realize mutual benefit and win-win results.



Turkey views China as an important strategic partner and appreciates China's achievements in reform and opening up, Yildirim said.



He noted that Turkey would align its development strategy with China, deepen cooperation in infrastructure, trade, investment and other areas, to achieve common development.

