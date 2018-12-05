Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Iran agree to set up joint IT consortium

Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia and Iran agreed Tuesday to set up a joint information technologies (IT) consortium, Azerbaijan's ministry of transport, communications and high technologies said.



The agreement was reached as the countries' IT ministers held a meeting here as part of Bakutel 2018, the 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition and Conference.



Ramin Guluzade, Azerbaijan's IT minister, said the joint venture will foster cooperation in satellite communications, postal services and cyber security, and encourage the development of telecommunications infrastructure.



"This is the first four-party meeting of the IT ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia and Iran. Azerbaijan proposed to set up a working group in order to develop relations between IT authorities of the four countries," he said.



The second four-party meeting will be held in Iran.



Bakutel 2018 features more than 200 exhibitors from 20 countries, including leading IT companies, internet providers, mobile operators and young developers.

