Pakistan pledges US envoy support in Afghanistan's peace process: foreign ministry

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday assured the visiting US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad of his country's help for peace in Afghanistan.



US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday morning on a two-day visit, met Qureshi at the foreign ministry and discussed on cooperation to promote political solution to the Afghanistan issue.



Khalilzad started his Pakistan visit a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he has received a letter from US President Donald Trump, seeking Pakistan's support in negotiated settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan.



Pakistani foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Khalilzad "reiterated President Trump's desire to seek Pakistan's cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan."



"The foreign minister assured the US side of Pakistan's steadfast support for a negotiated settlement," the spokesman said on Twitter.



He said the US envoy also held a meeting with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and discussed peace and political settlement in Afghanistan.



Meanwhile, a four-member delegation of the Taliban political representatives has also arrived in Pakistan following their meetings with the US officials in Qatar.



Taliban sources confirmed the visit to the media but insisted that their visit does not have any relation with the visit of the US envoy to Pakistan.

