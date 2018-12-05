China's supreme court signs MoU with PICC to ensure judgment enforcement

The Supreme People's Court of China on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the People's Insurance Company of China (PICC) to further ensure the enforcement of court judgments in the country.



Chief Justice Zhou Qiang attended the signing, saying that China has made significant progress over the past three years in ensuring judgment enforcement by covering the major property forms of those subject to enforcement, and limiting their rights once they lost credit.



He spoke highly of the insurance industry's efforts in aiding those who applied for enforcement and were in trouble, such as the PICC providing applicants with insurance that granted due compensation if those subject to enforcement failed to compensate in time.



"Such aid gave the people warmth and care, and played a positive role in improving the judicial aid system with Chinese characteristics and solving the problems in judgment enforcement," Zhou said.



He asked for further improvement of the cooperation mechanism between the people's courts and the insurance industry to cut the risk of failure in enforcing the courts' judgments, reduce the financial burden of those who apply for enforcement, and ensure those who win lawsuits can realize their rights and benefits, in order to enhance the people's sense of fulfillment.

