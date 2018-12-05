China-Vietnam border trade fair kicks off

The 18th China-Vietnam Border Trade Fair opened in the border county of Hekou in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Tuesday.



Some 1,220 stalls will display items including electronics, ceramics, agricultural products, food, clothing and furniture during the five-day event.



Besides China and Vietnam, the fair also attracted 11 international exhibitors from countries such as the Republic of Korea, Afghanistan, Egypt, Indonesia and Thailand.



An economic and trade cooperation forum between Yunnan and Vietnam's northern border Lao Cai Province, a major projects signing ceremony, and other activities will also be held.



The fair has taken place annually in Hekou and Lao Cai alternatively since 2001.

