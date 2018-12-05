Fotan Bay cross-sea bridge in Zhangpu County, China's Fujian

Photo taken on Dec. 4, 2018 shows the Fotan Bay cross-sea bridge in Zhangpu County of Zhangzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The local government has devoted to the infrastructure constructions in recent years to promote the economic development in rural costal areas. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

