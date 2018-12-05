China contributes to Kenya's human capacity building: official

File photo shows a job applicant is interviewed by a staff member of Roton Africa at a career fair of Chinese companies in Nairobi, Kenya, on Oct. 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Yu)

China over the years has contributed to Kenya's human capacity building as bilateral economic and trade cooperation has reached an "unprecedented" level, a Chinese official has said.In a signed article published by Kenya's biggest newspaper Nation Daily on Monday, Guo Ce, the economic counselor of Chinese Embassy in Kenya said human resource training has always been an important area of bilateral cooperation.According to Guo, nearly 10,000 Kenyan government officials have been to China to participate in training seminars since the launch of China-sponsored Human Resources Training Program in 2001.He said vocational training projects, which is aimed at building the capacity of technical talents in Kenya, has made impressive progress. From 2015 to this year, Chinese enterprises have offered 60,000 training opportunities for managers, skilled workers, doctors, teachers, and industry personnel.Guo said that China has assisted in the completion of the Sino-Africa Joint Research Centre and will help to expand the Kenya Railway Training Institute and establish the China-Africa Teachers College of Vocational Education. "This will help to equip Kenyans with advanced acknowledge and technical skills," he said.According to him, the Chinese government has also funded more than 1,000 Kenyan students to study in China. This year alone, more than 100 students have won the Ambassador Scholarship, Chinese Government Scholarship and Ministry of Commerce Scholarship.In addition, hundreds of students have obtained scholarships from Confucius Institutes and other Chinese enterprises and organizations based in the Kenya.He said that China will increase foreign aid in training to meet the needs of Kenya's economic and social development. "We hope to continuously develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between our countries." said Guo.