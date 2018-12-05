Russian Duma condemns Ukraine's "destructive activities" over Kerch Strait standoff

The Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, on Tuesday condemned what it called "destructive activities" of the Ukrainian authorities over the recently rising tensions in the Kerch Strait, which "threaten peace and stability."



"State Duma deputies strongly condemn the actions of the Ukrainian authorities and their Western patrons, aimed at aggravating the situation in the Black Sea region and in Europe in general," the Duma said in an appeal to parliaments and parliamentary organizations of the world.



On Nov. 25, Russia seized three Ukrainian warships near the Kerch Strait connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, accusing them of breaching the Russian border.



Moscow called the incident a provocation, while Kiev denied any wrongdoing.



On Nov. 26, the Ukrainian parliament passed a bill proposed by the country's President Petro Poroshenko declaring martial law in regions mainly bordering Russia for 30 days.



The Duma accused Poroshenko of being the culprit of the created situation, who, according to the appeal, is "catastrophically losing his rating" among Ukrainian voters ahead of presidential elections scheduled for March 2019.



The Duma is confident that, "threatening with mobilization, spinning the flywheel of anti-Russian hysteria and urging patrons of the Kiev regime in Washington to open a U.S. military base in Ukraine, as well as to increase the supply of modern lethal weapons, Poroshenko demonstrates approaches unacceptable for modern Europe," the statement said.



The Duma calls on all peace-loving political forces and all sound politicians to objectively assess the destructive policy of Kiev and do everything necessary to prevent threats to peace and stability, the appeal said.

