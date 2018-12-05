Russia slams ECHR for accepting Ukraine's complaint over tensions in Kerch Strait

Photo taken on Nov. 26, 2018 shows three Ukrainian naval ships seized by Russia. (Xinhua/Sputnik)

The Russian Justice Ministry on Tuesday expressed its concern over the European Court for Human Rights' (ECHR) acceptance of Ukraine's complaint regarding Russia's recent actions in the Kerch Strait.The complaint is "based mainly on media publications and not on official documents, which Russia could provide Ukraine with through diplomatic channels," the ministry said in a statement.On Nov. 25, Russia seized three Ukrainian warships and detained their crews near the Kerch Strait connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, accusing them of breaching the Russian border.The Ukrainian authorities denied Russia's accusations and demanded immediate release of the detained servicemen.The ministry said it would provide the ECHR with information about the reason for the imprisonment of the Ukrainian sailors, the state of their health and any medical assistance provided.