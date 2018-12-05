Rouhani says oil from Gulf to be disrupted if Iran sanctioned

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday threatened that oil flow from the Gulf will be blocked if Iran cannot sell its crude under the U.S. pressures, state IRIB TV reported.



The United States has announced that it will deprive Iran from oil sales and from trade with the world, Rouhani said in the Iranian northern city of Shahroud, Semnan Province.



"The United States should know that we are selling and will continue to sell our oil and it will not be able to block Iran's oil exports," he said.



"Besides, Washington should know that if it attempts to stop Iran's oil sales someday, no oil will be exported from the Gulf," he said.



Following the U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal from Iran's 2015 international nuclear deal in May, Washington returned its sanctions against Iran and urged Iranian oil clients to refrain from crude imports from Iran.

