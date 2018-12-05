University of Chicago opens campus in Hong Kong

The University of Chicago (UChicago) has opened its Hong Kong Campus to serve as a regional hub for research, education and collaboration, according to a report released on the school's website.



The university held a ceremony to celebrate the opening of its Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex, or the UChicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Nov. 30.



"We are proud to open the Hong Kong campus, which represents a long-term commitment by the University of Chicago to a wide range of academic collaborations and other efforts that will make a positive social impact in Hong Kong (SAR) and Asia," said UChicago President Robert J. Zimmer during the ceremony.



"It will be the next intellectual destination in the region, where scholars, researchers, students and alumni from around the world can benefit from many forms of intellectual exchange and engagement with the most pressing issues of our time," he said.



UChicago HK SAR campus will also act as a home for the UChicago Booth School of Business's Executive MBA degree program and Booth Executive Education non-degree courses for local professionals. Moreover, the site will host activities from across the UChicago, including academic workshops, conferences and public lectures as well as the University's undergraduate study abroad programs.



"We are thrilled about the opening of our new facility in Hong Kong," said Bala Srinivasan, vice president of strategy and innovation, deputy provost, and chief international officer. "Not only will it serve as a base for existing programs offered by the university, it will allow our faculty and students to engage more fully in a part of the world that is increasingly important to the global economy, through new educational programs and research partnerships."



Built on a historical site at Mount Davis in HK SAR, the new location of UChicago will also be an important addition to the university's international presence and engagement, expanding its intellectual contributions and academic collaborations in China and Asia while bringing new opportunities for community partnerships and social impact, according to a news release of the university.

