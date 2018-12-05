Morocco, Czech agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Otmani and his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.



During a joint press conference following their talks in Rabat, the two prime ministers praised the friendship and cooperation between Morocco and the Czech Republic.



El Otmani said Babis's visit to Morocco offers a precious opportunity for both countries to strengthen their cooperation in the economic field and to confirm the kingdom's position as a privileged partner of the Czech Republic in Africa.



For his part, Babis said Morocco is an important country for both the European Union and Czech, adding that the kingdom, one of the economic powers of Africa, is the second largest economic partner of the Czech Republic in the continent.



In 2017, trade between Morocco and Czech amounted to 384 million euros (435 million US dollars).

