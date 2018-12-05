Pentagon chief to attend security meeting in Canada on defeating ISIS

The meeting will be co-hosted by the United States and Canada, according to the statement.



The White House previously said the military mission to eradicate ISIS would come to a rapid end, with ISIS being almost defeated.



The defeat of ISIS, however, was not going to be the absence of ISIS, said Lt. Gen. Frank McKenzie, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the US Central Command, at the Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.



"ISIS ... is going to transition to an insurgency and there are going to be continued attacks from ISIS and derivatives of ISIS, both in the region and globally," McKenzie said.



The United States has about 2,000 troops serving in Syria, assisting local forces against the ISIS militants, according to US media reports.



The Syrian government, however, repeatedly urged the UN Security Council to put an end to the violations of the US-led coalition in Syria.



Pentagon said that Mattis would also meet with key partners on a broad range of security issues.

