Algeria, China hail fruitful cooperation in governance capacity building

Algeria and China on Tuesday hailed their three-year fruitful cooperation in the field of training civil servants and officials, which has further solidified the bilateral friendly ties.
Speaking at the Governance Building-Capacity Forum held in Algiers, Algerian Interior Minister Noureddine Bedoui thanked China for helping Algeria provide high-level training to its officials and facilitate the implementation of the reforms that the Algerian government has launched to improve the performance of local authorities.
The minister held a meeting with Zhen Zhanmin, vice-president of the Chinese Academy of Governance (CAG), before attending the forum that is held by the CAG and Algerian Interior Ministry.
Speaking at the forum, Bedoui said that improving the competency of government officials and civil servants is needed to improve their professionalism, develop long-term vision for good governance, and, ultimately, better serve the citizens and the nation.
He expressed gratitude to the CAG for all the efforts that it has done so far to implement its partnership program with the Algerian Interior Ministry in the past three years.
"The training provided to our civil servants and officials has been excellent, as we have learnt a lot from the Chinese experience and know-how in this field," the minister said.
Bedoui stressed that this partnership highlights the depth of the bilateral ties between Algeria and China, mostly after the signing of the deal on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2014, adding that they will be further reinforced after Algeria joined the China-proposed Belt and Road
Initiative.
For his part, Zhen Zhanmin praised the forum as "an important milestone" in the China-Algeria cooperation, as it would "further consolidate the bilateral relations that have been excellent in various domains."
Zhen outlined China's rich experience and expertise in capacity building for governance, noting that China has put the reform of human resources at the heart of its reforms.
"China has managed to adapt successful experiences of foreign countries with its reality while getting inspired by the Chinese wisdom," he said, adding that African countries, including Algeria, can do the same.
He said holding the forum is "imperative" to "improve governance and exchange experiences between Algeria and China."
Zhen touted China's experience in drawing up five-year development plans as an example of good governance, while underscoring the "perfect connection" between the Chinese government and the ruling Communist Party of China.
In 2015, the CAG signed an agreement to set up partnership with Algerian Interior Ministry, in the field of capacity building for governance.
As many as 400 senior Algerian officials and civil servants from central and local governments have benefited from the training seminars that helped improve their knowledge of administration management.
The two sides have also signed a new deal to extend their "successful" partnership for the years to come.