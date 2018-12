Qatar's emir receives invitation from Saudi king to attend GCC summit

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has received invitation from Saudi Arabian King Salman to attend the summit of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Dec. 9, Qatar News Agency reported on Tuesday.



The emir received "a written message" from the Saudi king, which was delivered by GCC Secretary-General Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, the report said.



The 39th GCC summit is scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.