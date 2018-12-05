Belt and Road Initiative aims to achieve mutual benefits for all: Omani officials

"The initiative is an ambitious one launched in 2013 to provide bridges of trade and civilization cooperation between China and the rest of the world," Hatem al-Tai, a member of the State Council of Oman, said at the forum held from Dec. 2 to 4.



China and Oman signed a strategic partnership agreement early this year and there are many projects to be achieved between the two countries as a result of the agreement, al-Tai added.



He stressed that the Omani-Chinese relations are witnessing progresses and prosperity of civilization, economy and culture.



"We welcome the Omani-Chinese forum, and believe that this is the beginning of projects and stronger relations between Oman and China," said al-Tai.



Muhammed al-Muqdad, former head of history at Sultan Qaboos University and a specialist in Omani-Chinese relations, said that the initiative aims at public benefit and comprehensive development for all, and treats others as partners, not followers.



The relations between Oman and China have been developing rapidly and the bilateral cooperation will make remarkable progress in all fields, he added.

