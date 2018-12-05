Senior official urges expanding publicity, education on Constitution

A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official has called for actively responding to what the people need and expect and earnestly performing duties conferred by the Constitution and laws.



Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for the Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection in central China's Henan Province on Monday and Tuesday.



Tuesday is the country's fifth Constitution Day.



The constitutional amendment, which was adopted at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), embodies the major innovative achievements in theory, practice and systems made by the CPC and the people through practice, Guo said.



"This has highly unified the proposition of the Party, the will of the country, and the wish of the people," he said.



Guo called for expanding publicity and education on the Constitution and laws, enhancing the society's consciousness of rule of law, promoting law-based governance, and accelerating construction of a country of socialist rule of law.



During the inspection, Guo also urged more efforts to push forward the reform on public interest litigation systems, in order to promote law-based government administration and strict law enforcement as well as to safeguard national and public interests.

