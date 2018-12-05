China's Lianyungang boosts development of robot industry

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/5 9:14:18

Staff members debug a batch of commercial service robots at the Haizhou economic development zone in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec.4, 2018. (Xinhua/Geng Yuhe)


 

