China's Guangxi marks 60th anniv. of establishment

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2018 shows Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center in Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wei Xiuling)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2018 shows the Hechi-Baise Highway over the Hongshui River in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gao Dongfeng)

Aerial photo taken on June 6, 2018 shows the Beibuwan University in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yu Yong)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 2, 2018 shows the scenery of the Garden Expo Park in Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 15, 2018 shows the Guangxi International Zhuang Medicine Hospital in Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2018 shows the Hechi-Baise Highway in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gao Dongfeng)

