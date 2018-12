Chilies harvested in Huanglin Village, north China's Hebei

A farmer picks chilies from the stalks in Huanglin Village of Yutian County in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

Farmers air chilies in Huanglin Village of Yutian County in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

A farmer airs chilies in Huanglin Village of Yutian County in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

Farmers air chilies in Huanglin Village of Yutian County in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)