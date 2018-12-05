Six dead in highway shooting in central Mexico

A shooting on a toll road in central Mexica left six people dead early Tuesday morning, local police said.



The shooting took place about 5 a.m. (1100 GMT) among alleged criminals in the central state of Puebla, local police said on its twitter account Puebla's Public Safety Secretariat.



The police said that the dead were part of a group that robbed cargo transport vehicles on the roadways.



It's the second bloodshed resulting in multiple victims in two consecutive days. On Monday, gunmen killed six police officers in the western state of Jalisco in a failed attempt to free an accomplice, according to authorities.

