China's MOC spokesperson talks on economic, trade consultation with US

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/5 10:11:01





"We are confident about the implementation [of the consensus from the meeting]," the spokesperson said.



"In 90 days, economic and trade teams of both sides will actively push forward the consultation following clear schedule and roadmap," the spokesperson said.



China will start with implementing the specific aspects of the newly-reached consensus as soon as possible, according to the spokesperson.



Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a meeting at a working dinner in Buenos Aires, reaching important consensus and agreeing not to impose new additional tariffs.



They also instructed the economic teams of the two sides to step up negotiations toward the removal of all additional tariffs and reach a concrete agreement that would lead to win-win results.

