Brazilian labor minister protests against removal of Labor Ministry

Brazil's Labor Minister Caio Vieira de Mello on Tuesday criticized the decision to remove the Labor Ministry when Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro takes office in January.



Vieira de Mello said that the removal of the Labor Ministry will destroy the supervision activities over labor crimes and make the living of the workers harder.



Bolsonaro's office on Monday confirmed the planned removal of the Labor Ministry, which the newly-elected president had already announced just after the election but backed off after much criticism.



The Labor Ministry will be dismantled and its functions will be divided among three other offices: the ministries of justice and public security, economy and citizenship, according to Bolsonaro's office.



The current ministries of justice and public security will be merged; the Ministry of Citizenship will result from the merger of the ministries of social development, culture and sports; and the ministry of Economy will gather the current ministries of finance, planning and budget, as well as industry and foreign trade.



The labor minister hoped that Bolsonaro will reconsider his decision. "The Labor Ministry is a historical organ and source of social rights," said Vieira de Mello.

