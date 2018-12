7.6-magnitude quake hits off New Caledonia, tsunami waves possible

An earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude jolted 153 km ESE of Tadine, New Caledonia at 0418 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.



The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 22.114 degrees south latitude and 169.237 degrees east longitude.



The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said on its website that hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1,000 km of the earthquake epicenter.