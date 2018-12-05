China, US to proceed with trade talks according to specific schedules

The economic teams of China and the US will actively proceed with trade negotiations according to specific schedules and roadmaps, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.



China has confidence in executing the negotiations, the spokesperson said. He also mentioned that China will start with issues on which it has always reached consensus with the US as soon as possible.



China and the US have recently announced a cease-fire in their months-long trade dispute, with the US suspending the implementation of tariff increases, which had been scheduled to take effect from January 1, for a 90-day period during which the talks will take place. The tariffs had been scheduled to rise from 10 to 25 percent on a range of Chinese goods.



According to a statement from the White House, the US and China will negotiate on a number of issues which will intellectual property rights protection and technology transfers.









