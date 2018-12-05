Pic story: inheritor of welding-aided iron relief handicraft in north China's Hebei

Guo Hailong, inheritor of welding-aided iron relief handicraft, makes an iron ginkgo leaf at his workshop in Deming acient town of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, on Dec. 4, 2018. The craftsmanship was listed as the provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2013. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

Guo Hailong, inheritor of welding-aided iron relief handicraft, is seen at his workshop in Deming acient town of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, on Dec. 4, 2018. The craftsmanship was listed as the provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2013. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

Guo Hailong, inheritor of welding-aided iron relief handicraft, checks a bust relief ordered by a customer at his workshop in Deming acient town of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, on Dec. 4, 2018. The craftsmanship was listed as the provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2013. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

Guo Hailong, inheritor of welding-aided iron relief handicraft, works at his workshop in Deming acient town of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, on Dec. 4, 2018. The craftsmanship was listed as the provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2013. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

Guo Hailong, inheritor of welding-aided iron relief handicraft, works at his workshop in Deming acient town of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, on Dec. 4, 2018. The craftsmanship was listed as the provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2013. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

Guo Hailong, inheritor of welding-aided iron relief handicraft, works on an iron board at his workshop in Deming acient town of Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, on Dec. 4, 2018. The craftsmanship was listed as the provincial intangible cultural heritage in 2013. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)